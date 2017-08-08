 Skip Nav
Game of Thrones
37 Mini-Freakouts You Had Watching This Week's Earth-Shattering Game of Thrones
Celebrity Tattoos
25 Gorgeous Celebrity Tattoos You'll Want to Bring to an Ink Artist ASAP
Celebrity News
Tom Hardy's Final Bedtime Story Is the Perfect Tribute to His Dog Woody

Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner August 7 Instagrams

Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner Celebrate a Very Special Day in Their Friendship

Happy 7th August 🕺🏻🤸🏻‍♂️⭐️

A post shared by Maisie Williams (@maisie_williams) on

Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner have one of the cutest friendships in Hollywood. Not only have the Game of Thrones stars grown up together, but they also act like sisters in real life. The two recently celebrated the very beginning of their BFF status (and that whole monumental GoT journey) with a few photos on Instagram on Monday.

Maisie and Sophie both wished each other a "Happy August 7" in their captions, which is the very day in 2009 that they both learned they were cast in the HBO show. The date is so important to them that they actually got matching "07.08.09" tattoos on their arms in 2016. Shortly after they got inked, Sophie joked to E! News that they decided to do it since they had no idea how long their characters would survive: "We don't know if we're going to make it so Maisie and I were like, 'Let's get these ones before anyone kills us!'" Since the sisters just reunited on the show, we have a feeling they're about to cause some major waves in Westeros.

Related
Mind-Blowing Pictures of the Game of Thrones Cast Hanging Out in Real Life

Happy 7th August my soulm8 👯 @maisie_williams

A post shared by Sophie Turner (@sophiet) on

Join the conversation
Celebrity FriendshipsSophie TurnerMaisie WilliamsCelebrity InstagramsGame Of Thrones
Join The Conversation
Celebrity Friendships
The Mysterious and Dramatic End to Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie's Friendship
by Monica Sisavat
What Was Brienne of Tarth's Vow to Catelyn Stark?
Game of Thrones
How Brienne of Tarth Is Still Fulfilling Her Vow to Catelyn Years Later
by Ryan Roschke
Jessica Alba's Dog Bowie Dies
Celebrity Instagrams
Jessica Alba Mourns the Loss of Dog Bowie Nearly 2 Weeks After Saying Goodbye to Her Pug
by Kelsie Gibson
Maisie Williams Birthday Message For Sophie Turner 2017
Celebrity Friendships
Maisie Williams Wishes Sophie Turner a Happy Birthday With the Cutest Throwback Photo
by Caitlin Hacker
Charlotte Wiggins and Sam Rollinson Outfit Photos
British Celebrities
Model BFFs Sam Rollinson and Charlotte Wiggins Are Sisters in Style
by Gemma Cartwright
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds