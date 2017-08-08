Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner Celebrate a Very Special Day in Their Friendship

Happy 7th August 🕺🏻🤸🏻‍♂️⭐️ A post shared by Maisie Williams (@maisie_williams) on Aug 7, 2017 at 1:14pm PDT

Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner have one of the cutest friendships in Hollywood. Not only have the Game of Thrones stars grown up together, but they also act like sisters in real life. The two recently celebrated the very beginning of their BFF status (and that whole monumental GoT journey) with a few photos on Instagram on Monday.

Maisie and Sophie both wished each other a "Happy August 7" in their captions, which is the very day in 2009 that they both learned they were cast in the HBO show. The date is so important to them that they actually got matching "07.08.09" tattoos on their arms in 2016. Shortly after they got inked, Sophie joked to E! News that they decided to do it since they had no idea how long their characters would survive: "We don't know if we're going to make it so Maisie and I were like, 'Let's get these ones before anyone kills us!'" Since the sisters just reunited on the show, we have a feeling they're about to cause some major waves in Westeros.