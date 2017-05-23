Attention, ABBA Fans: They're Making a Sequel to the Mamma Mia Movie

Ten years after 2008's Mamma Mia! The Movie sang its way into cinemas and raked in millions at the box office, a sequel — Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again! — will grace us with its presence. According to Deadline, original cast members Meryl Streep, Amanda Seyfried, Pierce Brosnan, Colin Firth, Stellan Skarsgård, Julie Walters, and Christine Baranski are all slated to return to belt out more ABBA hits (Dominic Cooper, where you at?), and will be joined by a few new faces. The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel alum Ol Parker is pulling double duty as writer and director and will be centering the story once again on the Greek island of Kalokairi. The movie is expected to drop on July 2018 so you have plenty of time to brush up on your ABBA repertoire.