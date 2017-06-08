A Deaf Singer's Emotional Performance Leaves America's Got Talent Audience Sobbing

Another day, another amazing America's Got Talent audition. Following the internet's fascination with pint-sized ventriloquist Darci Lynne Farmer, singer Mandy Harvey performed an original song on Tuesday night that reduced practically everyone in the building (and also out of the building, including yours truly) to tears. Before she sang, the 29-year-old introduced herself to judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Mel B, and Howie Mandel, and with the help of an interpretor, explained that she completely lost her hearing a decade earlier because of a connective tissue disorder.

"I've been singing since I was 4," she said. "I left music after I lost my hearing, and then figured out how to get back into singing with muscle memory, using visual tuners and trusting my pitch." Then, she pulled out her ukulele and blew everyone away with her song, "Try," which she wrote to inspire herself not to give up on music. As soon as she finished, Cowell, who it's worth noting has never looked happier during an audition, immediately gave her a standing ovation and pushed the coveted Golden Buzzer. Grab a box of tissues (yes, a whole box) and watch her performance above!