Mandy Moore's Quotes About Mom and Brothers Coming Out

Mandy Moore Opens Up About Her Mum and 2 Brothers Coming Out: "Nobody Is Hiding Who They Are"

Mandy Moore makes us openly weep every week with her portrayal of Rebecca Pearson on This Is Us, and it turns out that her onscreen brood reminds her a lot of her real-life family. The actress, who is engaged to musician Taylor Goldsmith, opened up to People about her nontraditional family dynamics. Mandy was 23 years old when her mother left her father for another woman, and both of her brothers are gay. "[We're] extraordinarily close," she said. "Nobody is hiding who they are. There are no secrets in our lives. I love and support my mum and my brothers with my whole heart. And nothing makes me happier than seeing anybody live their authentic self, and to choose love. If anyone can find love, I support it, I salute you, and I celebrate that."

Mandy also revealed that when it comes to intolerance, she feels "a certain amount of protectiveness" and "won't stand for that." "I feel like we're at a time in our culture when we're able to have a much more open dialogue," she continued. "I'm encouraged and excited that eventually we're going to get to a point where none of this matters. Sexual preference or orientation just won't factor in anymore. I think we're inching closer to that."

Image Source: Getty / Michael Loccisano
