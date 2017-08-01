 Skip Nav
Mariah Carey Sings "Always Be My Baby" on Stage With Her 2 Babies
Mariah Carey Singing With Her Kids on Stage July 2017

Mariah Carey Sings "Always Be My Baby" on Stage With Her 2 Babies

A post shared by Keith Tyndall (@keithtyndall) on

Looks like Mariah Carey's twins take after their mum! On Monday, the singer brought her adorable twins, Moroccan and Monroe (whose dad is Nick Cannon), on stage as she performed her 1996 hit "Always Be My Baby" at the Hollywood Bowl. Not only did they look practically unfazed by the huge crowd as their famous mum belted out her signature high notes, but they even joined in for a few verses. "We learned this song the other day," she told the audience as her 6-year-olds sang along. Just add this to the list of ways Mariah is one of the most glamorous mums in Hollywood.

Celebrity KidsMoroccan CannonMonroe CannonMariah Carey
