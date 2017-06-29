Mariah Carey Pulls a Savage "I Don't Know Her" When Asked About Ex James Packer

Mariah Carey could not care less about her ex, James Packer, OK? The singer's former fiancé is currently under investigation by Isreali police for his relationship with the country's Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, and the latter's possible corruption. So when the singer was promoting her partnership with skincare line Premier Dead Sea Cosmetics in Tel Aviv on Monday, the topic naturally came up. When an reporter tried to get the scoop on James's whereabouts, Mariah pulled a classic "I don't know her" response by hilariously saying, "I don't know where the motherf*cker is!"

The pair famously called off their engagement in October 2016. Even though there were numerous rumours about the cause of their split, including Mariah's excessive spending and James's unstable mental health, she told Ellen DeGeneres that "everything happens for a reason."