 Skip Nav
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Did you know we have a US site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Mariah Carey Pulls a Savage "I Don't Know Her" When Asked About Ex James Packer
Pretty Little Liars
Pretty Little Liars: A.D.’s Identity Has Finally Been Revealed
Helen Lasichanh
Pharrell Williams and Helen Lasichanh, Coolest Couple Ever, Are Not Too Cool For PDA
Celebrity Interviews
Britney Spears Addresses Those Lip-Syncing Rumours Once and For All

Mariah Carey Talking About James Packer June 2017

Mariah Carey Pulls a Savage "I Don't Know Her" When Asked About Ex James Packer

Mariah Carey could not care less about her ex, James Packer, OK? The singer's former fiancé is currently under investigation by Isreali police for his relationship with the country's Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, and the latter's possible corruption. So when the singer was promoting her partnership with skincare line Premier Dead Sea Cosmetics in Tel Aviv on Monday, the topic naturally came up. When an reporter tried to get the scoop on James's whereabouts, Mariah pulled a classic "I don't know her" response by hilariously saying, "I don't know where the motherf*cker is!"

The pair famously called off their engagement in October 2016. Even though there were numerous rumours about the cause of their split, including Mariah's excessive spending and James's unstable mental health, she told Ellen DeGeneres that "everything happens for a reason."

Join the conversation
James PackerCelebrity CouplesCelebrity BreakupsMariah Carey
Join The Conversation
Digital Life
People Are Losing Their Damn Minds Trying to Find the Panda in This Photo
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka Break Up
Celebrity Couples
Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka Call It Quits
by Kelsie Gibson
Brad Pitt Talks About Divorce and His Kids May 2017
Celebrity Interviews
Brad Pitt Assures Everyone "He's Got Nothing to Hide" After Truth-Telling GQ Interview
by Monica Sisavat
Who Has Gisele Bundchen Dated?
Celebrity Facts
7 Other Men Gisele Bündchen Dated Before Finding Love With Tom Brady
by Monica Sisavat
Find Egg Flower Drawing | Bloom & Wild
Digital Life
Can You Crack This Easter Egg Hunt?
by Lucy Kenny
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds