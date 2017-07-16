 Skip Nav
Mark Hamill's Speech About Carrie Fisher at D23

Mark Hamill's Heartfelt Tribute to Carrie Fisher Will Make You Cry Happy Tears

The Disney Legends award ceremony kicked off the studio's D23 Expo on Friday and included an incredibly touching (and hilarious) speech from Star Wars legend Mark Hamill. After being introduced by Disney CEO Bob Iger, Hamill got up behind the mic and couldn't resist talking about his beloved late costar Carrie Fisher in a speech that she no doubt would've approved of.

"We loved each other, and what a great thrill it was to come back to The Force Awakens at that time in our lives," he told the audience of his relationship with Carrie. "There was a comfort level with each other. We could rely on each other, and there was a deep respect." Naturally he couldn't help joking about Carrie's signature sense of humour, noting, "If she were here, she would have flipped me the bird at least twice already."

Grab Some Tissues, Because Mark Hamill's Goodbye Letter to Carrie Fisher Will Make You a Blubbering Fool

Afterwards, Carrie received a posthumous award from Disney, and Bob Iger further commemorated her legacy with a heartfelt speech. "She certainly left a mark on the world and on our company," he said, before reading a letter provided by Carrie's daughter, Billie Lourd. "She secretly always wanted to be a Disney princess," Billie wrote, since she couldn't be there due to her American Horror Story filming schedule. "So getting to be a Disney princess and a Disney Legend would have been her ultimate dream."

