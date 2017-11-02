 Skip Nav
Mark Ruffalo Shirtless Throwback Photo November 2017

Let's Talk About Mark Ruffalo's Shirtless Throwback Photo For a Quick Sec

#tbt

A post shared by Mark Ruffalo (@markruffalo) on

Mark Ruffalo got in on #TBT this week by posting a very sexy shirtless photo of himself on Instagram. There's not a whole lot to write about it, other than it more than solidifies our longtime crush on the Avengers star, who — confirmed — has always been a hottie. A hottie who also happens to be very intelligent, well-spoken, and socially involved. Thank you, Mark Ruffalo, for blessing us with this eye candy on an otherwise uneventful Thursday. Here are more handsome photos of Mark, as well as Broad City's Abbi Abrams getting stoned and revealing her ultimate fantasy.

Image Source: Comedy Central

Celebrity InstagramsEye CandyMark Ruffalo
