Marlon Teixeira Is the Only Hot Male Model That Should Be on Your Radar

Every once in a while, Instagram's algorithm allows us to come across great accounts, and our latest find has had us double tapping on every single picture. His name? Marlon Teixeira. The 25-year-old Brazilian model — who has already walked for the likes of Chanel, Balmain, and Dior Homme — spends a lot of time half naked on beautiful beaches, and one look at him will be enough to make you forget all about the other sexy male models of the world. Keep reading to see some of his best pictures, and prepare yourself for some major eye candy.