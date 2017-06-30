Mary-Kate Olsen and Olivier Sarkozy PDA Pictures
The 1 Place Mary-Kate Olsen and Olivier Sarkozy Always Show PDA
Mary-Kate Olsen and Olivier Sarkozy keep their romance pretty under the radar, but there is one place where they like to kick back and relax: the basketball court. The 48-year-old half-brother of former French President Nicolas Sarkozy and the 31-year-old fashion designer, who tied the knot in November 2015, are notorious for their courtside PDA. Since meeting in 2012, the couple has pretty much made a tradition out of their sporty dates. See some of the rarest glimpses of their love below.