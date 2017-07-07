Matt Bomer and Simon Halls Cute Pictures
You'll Get a Toothache Looking at These Sweet Photos of Matt Bomer and His Husband
Start Slideshow
ADVERTISEMENT ()
0
You'll Get a Toothache Looking at These Sweet Photos of Matt Bomer and His Husband
Matt Bomer quietly tied the knot with his husband, Simon Halls, in 2011. Since then, the adorable duo have worn their martial bliss on their sleeves. From being doting dads while raising their three children to making our hearts throb each time they hit the beach together, we simply can't stop swooning over these two.