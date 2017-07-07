 Skip Nav
You'll Get a Toothache Looking at These Sweet Photos of Matt Bomer and His Husband
You'll Get a Toothache Looking at These Sweet Photos of Matt Bomer and His Husband

Matt Bomer quietly tied the knot with his husband, Simon Halls, in 2011. Since then, the adorable duo have worn their martial bliss on their sleeves. From being doting dads while raising their three children to making our hearts throb each time they hit the beach together, we simply can't stop swooning over these two.

40 Times You Could Not Handle Matt Bomer's Handsomeness

