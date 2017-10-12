 Skip Nav
Celebrity News
How Jennifer Lawrence and More Stars Are Speaking Out Against Harvey Weinstein
Celebrity Quotes
Harvey Weinstein Speaks Out About His Wife's Decision to Leave Him
The Royals
Prince Harry Is Surrounded by Women at a Charity Gala — and None of Them Are Meghan Markle

Matt Damon and Chris Hemsworth on Jimmy Kimmel Live Video

Matt Damon Crashes Chris Hemsworth's Interview to Piss Off Jimmy Kimmel

Chris Hemsworth stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live on Tuesday to chat about his new movie, Thor: Ragnarok, but things took a hilarious turn when Matt Damon unexpectedly showed up. Matt, who has been engaged in a hilarious and long frenemy battle with Jimmy over the years, decided to crash Chris's interview to try and finally get on Jimmy's show. After popping up backstage with Mark Ruffalo, Matt hacked into the show's system to appear on the large screen behind the host. "I'm on the show!" Matt said. "I made it!" Watch the video above to also see Chris admit he's only friends with Matt because he "feels bad for the guy."

Join the conversation
Late Night HighlightsHumorJimmy Kimmel LiveChris HemsworthMark RuffaloMatt DamonJimmy Kimmel
Tech Tips
Unfollow a Friend on Facebook Without Them Knowing
by Kristy Ellington
Facebook Brain Game With Fruit
Tech News
Solve the Brain-Teaser That Is Driving People on Facebook Insane
by Kelsey Garcia
What Is Phubbing?
Digital Life
Even If You Don't Know What Phubbing Is, You're Probably Doing It
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Things Millennials Do
Digital Life
20 Absurd Struggles Only Millennials Will Understand
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
How to Use Facebook's Harry Potter Feature June 2017
Movies
Muggles: You Have to See This Amazing Harry Potter Easter Egg on Facebook RN
by Quinn Keaney
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds