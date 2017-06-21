 Skip Nav
Matthew Lewis and Tom Felton Might Not Be Wizards, but Their Friendship Is Pure Magic
Matthew Lewis and Tom Felton Might Not Be Wizards, but Their Friendship Is Pure Magic

Harry Potter ended almost six years ago, but the cast is still as close as ever. Aside from reuniting at fan events and supporting each other at movie premieres, the stars have proven time and time again that they are really just one big family. Yes, that includes the Malfoys and the Longbottoms. Even though Matthew Lewis (Neville) and Tom Felton (Draco) played mortal enemies in the beloved franchise, their offscreen friendship is actually really endearing. From their sports outings to their trips to the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, it's clear that these two have one magical bromance.

Celebrity FriendshipsHarry PotterMatthew LewisTom Felton
