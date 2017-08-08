Matthew McConaughey's Dazed and Confused Audition Is Everything You Want It to Be

 Skip Nav
Let us not forget: before Matthew McConaughey creeped us out in True Detective, charmed us in a slew of romantic comedies, and took home an Academy Award, he starred in a little coming-of-age film called Dazed and Confused. In celebration of The Criterion Collection's release of the 1993 Richard Linklater film, the company released Matthew's epic audition tape. It's everything you want it to be, as he completely embodies Texan slacker Dave Wooderson and delivers two of his infamous lines: "It'd be a lot cooler if you did" and "That's what I love about these high school girls, man. I get older — they stay the same age." Watch the video above now, and be prepared to crack a huge smile.

