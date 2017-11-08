 Skip Nav
The Royals
12 Royal Christmas Traditions That Will Surprise You
Celebrity Instagrams
Today in "Well, That's Unexpected": Jennifer Garner Owns a Pet Chicken Named Regina George
Christmas
The First Christmas Adverts Are Here, and You Might Need Some Tissues

Matthew McConaughey Delivering Thanksgiving Turkeys 2017

Matthew McConaughey Spent His 48th Birthday Delivering Turkeys to Those in Need

A post shared by Jared Ricardo (@jaredricardo) on

Matthew McConaughey rang in his 48th birthday last week, and the Oscar winner was in the mood to help others rather than help himself to cake and ice cream. Matthew shared a Facebook live video while visiting the Wild Turkey Distillery in Kentucky, USA, where he surprised a group of 250 volunteers to help them deliver 4,500 turkeys to local residents. A creative director of the bourbon brand since 2016, Matthew's good deed was part of the company's "Wild Turkey Gives Back" initiative, which aims to spread festive cheer throughout the community.

"Thank you for being here and giving up your Saturday for this," Matthew told volunteers in the video, before thanking Butterball for donating the turkeys. "We believe in our family that the more you're thankful for, the more you're going to create in your life to be thankful for." Hear, hear!

Join the conversation
Celebrity PhilanthropyMatthew McConaughey
Tech News
Solve the Brain-Teaser That Is Driving People on Facebook Insane
by Kelsey Garcia
How to Use Facebook's Harry Potter Feature June 2017
Movies
Muggles: You Have to See This Amazing Harry Potter Easter Egg on Facebook RN
by Quinn Keaney
How to I Get the Rainbow Pride Reaction on Facebook?
Popsugar Pride
How to Get Facebook's Rainbow Pride Reaction (If You Don't Have It)
by Ryan Roschke
Ghost in Teen's Selfie
Selfie
A Teen's Selfie Looks Normal Until You Take a Closer Look
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Facebook Status in Real Life
Digital Life
How Ridiculous Facebook Statuses Sound When You Read Them Out Loud
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds