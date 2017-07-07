 Skip Nav
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Did you know we have a US site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Meadow Walker Posts Her First Photo in Almost a Year, Looks More Beautiful Than Ever
The Royals
How Well Do the Queen and the Duchess of Cambridge Really Get Along?
Dwayne Johnson
20 Times Dwayne Johnson's Rock-Hard Muscles Almost Broke Open His Shirt
Matt Bomer
You'll Get a Toothache Looking at These Sweet Photos of Matt Bomer and His Husband

Meadow Walker Instagram Picture July 2017

Meadow Walker Posts Her First Photo in Almost a Year, Looks More Beautiful Than Ever

A post shared by Meadow Walker (@meadowwalker) on

Since the tragic passing of Paul Walker in 2013, his daughter, Meadow, has shared a handful of precious throwback photos of them on Instagram. While we love getting glimpses of their close bond, we also love seeing how much Meadow has grown up. The 18-year-old has been very careful not to share too much of her personal life with her more than one million followers, but when she does post the occasional photo of her day-to-day life, it's usually worth the wait. On Wednesday, she shared her first photo in almost a year: a stunning snap of herself staring at the camera while blocking the sun from her eyes. Many fans commented on how great she looks and that they are so excited to have her active on social media again. If the photo tells us anything, it's that Paul would be extremely proud of the beautiful woman she's becoming.

Join the conversation
Meadow WalkerCelebrity Instagrams
Join The Conversation
Viral Videos
This Account of "Instagram Boyfriends" Who Take Photos of Their Girlfriends Is Too REAL
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Things Millennials Do
Digital Life
20 Absurd Struggles Only Millennials Will Understand
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Harry Judd Hot Instagram Photos
British Celebrities
Harry Judd Posts a Lot of Topless Instagram Shots, and We're Not Complaining
by Gemma Cartwright
Chrissy Teigen Bikini Pictures
Bikini
16 Chrissy Teigen Swimsuit Photos That Are So Hot, You May Need to Call the Fire Brigade
by Monica Sisavat
How to I Get the Rainbow Pride Reaction on Facebook?
Popsugar Pride
How to Get Facebook's Rainbow Pride Reaction (If You Don't Have It)
by Ryan Roschke
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds