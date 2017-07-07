Meadow Walker Posts Her First Photo in Almost a Year, Looks More Beautiful Than Ever

A post shared by Meadow Walker (@meadowwalker) on Jul 5, 2017 at 11:25am PDT

Since the tragic passing of Paul Walker in 2013, his daughter, Meadow, has shared a handful of precious throwback photos of them on Instagram. While we love getting glimpses of their close bond, we also love seeing how much Meadow has grown up. The 18-year-old has been very careful not to share too much of her personal life with her more than one million followers, but when she does post the occasional photo of her day-to-day life, it's usually worth the wait. On Wednesday, she shared her first photo in almost a year: a stunning snap of herself staring at the camera while blocking the sun from her eyes. Many fans commented on how great she looks and that they are so excited to have her active on social media again. If the photo tells us anything, it's that Paul would be extremely proud of the beautiful woman she's becoming.