Celebrities Celebrate Jimmy Kimmel's 50th Birthday by Reading Mean Tweets About Him

Some people celebrate their birthday by blowing out candles on a cake, but Jimmy Kimmel rang in his big 5-0 by getting completely roasted on TV. During Jimmy Kimmel Live on Monday night, the host sat on a party horn-covered throne as celebrities read awful things about him for a special edition of "Mean Tweets." Everyone from Chris Hemsworth to Jennifer Lawrence took part in the hilarious birthday surprise. Kim Kardashian even read one of her husband Kanye West's tweets for the segment. Catch the whole thing above!