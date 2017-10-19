 Skip Nav
Netflix
The Most "Binge-Raced" Shows on Netflix UK Aren't What You Think They Are
British Celebrities
Sam Claflin and Laura Haddock Are a Match Made in Red Carpet Heaven
The Royals
31 Times Prince Harry Was in Uniform and You Got Weak in the Knees

Meghan Markle Having Tea With Queen Elizabeth II

Prince Harry Took Meghan Markle to Buckingham Palace to Have Tea With Queen Elizabeth II

It seems like every time we turn around, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are hitting another major milestone in their relationship. They've made their public debut as a couple, Harry charmed Meghan's mum, Meghan met Harry's grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, and there are rumours that they're already secretly engaged. While every new thing has excited us so far, we're particularly jazzed about the latest development in their romance: Meghan had tea with the queen!

Prince Harry reportedly took his girlfriend of more than a year to Buckingham Palace for an hour-long, private tea party on Oct. 12. Later that evening, he was all smiles while accepting a posthumous award on behalf of his mother, Princess Diana, for her HIV/AIDS activism at the Attitude magazine awards.

Since Harry literally has to get a permission slip from his grandmother in order to marry Meghan, this meeting could mean very exciting news could be coming our way soon. But even if Harry and Meghan announce their engagement, their wedding probably won't take place until after the Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William welcome their third child, which they revealed recently is due in April 2018. Harry also reportedly doesn't want a public wedding like his brother and would rather keep things private, much like he has done with his romance with Meghan.

Image Source: Getty / Samir Hussein
Join the conversation
Meghan MarkleThe British RoyalsCelebrity CouplesThe RoyalsPrince HarryQueen Elizabeth II
The Royals
This Royal Rule Will Secure Princess Charlotte's Place in Line For the Throne After Baby No. 3
by Brittney Stephens
Victoria and Abdul True Story
The Royals
The Fascinating True Story Behind Victoria and Abdul
by Kelsie Gibson
What Will Prince Charles Do When He Becomes King?
The Royals
How Prince Charles Plans to Change the Royal Family When He Becomes King
by Marcia Moody
Kate Middleton's Blue Philosophy di Lorenzo Blazer
The Royals
Kate Middleton's Blazer Just Went From Workwear to Outerwear Thanks to This Style Trick
by Sarah Wasilak
Photos of Princess Eugenie
The Royals
Proof That Princess Eugenie Is the Most Underrated Member of the Royal Family
by Tori Crowther
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds