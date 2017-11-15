Meghan Markle Might Not Be Returning to Suits After Season 7

If you ship Rachel and Mike and are hoping to finally see their postponed wedding, it may be sooner than you think. Both Patrick J. Adams and Meghan Markle are rumoured to be leaving TV series Suits after completing season seven. Deadline reports that both actors' contracts are up and they are under no obligation to continue the show after the seventh season. USA Network did not offer an official comment on the actors' exits, although Suits creator, Aaron Korsh, said "they all have things going on in their lives, we'll see what happens" when asked about contracts ending.

It would make sense for both Suits stars to leave the show at this point for both personal and professional reasons. Patrick recently married Pretty Little Liars star Troian Bellisario and is enjoying the next stage of his life. Meghan's current relationship with Prince Harry is sparking strong engagement rumours, so her decision to leave the show would align with these rumours and the role that she'd have within the royal family. Her lifestyle blog and social media have been shut down because, after all, being a royal is a full-time job.

Although we may see the end of the Suits relationship, both are very happy for each other, and I'm sure we'll see many reunions.