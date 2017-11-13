 Skip Nav
Stranger Things
Everything We Know About the Plot of Stranger Things Season 3
Kristofer Hivju
Khal Drogo — Err, Jason Momoa — Just Reunited With His Game of Thrones Family
Christmas
The Christmas Adverts Are Finally Here, and It's Time to Choose a Favourite

Melissa Benoist’s Letter About Andrew Kreisberg's Suspension

Supergirl and Arrow Stars Share Passionate Statements About Andrew Kreisberg Allegations

Image Source: Everett Collection

A slew of sexual harassment allegations were recently levelled at Arrow and Supergirl executive producer Andrew Kreisberg, and it didn't take long for female stars from both shows to let their opinions on the situation be known. Following Kreisberg's suspension by Warner Bros. TV Group, Supergirl lead Melissa Benoist shared a passionate statement on Twitter about how "heartbreaking" the prevalence of sexual harassment is in her industry, and why she isn't afraid to speak out about it.

"I am a woman who leads a show that supports equality and feminism, empowerment, and fighting for what is right," she began. "I have always tried to conduct myself this way personally, as well. Sadly, the show and my career are a part of an industry that doesn't always mirror these sentiments. This is heartbreaking, and at times makes me feel helpless. I know I'm not the only one who feels this way. But I'm an optimist. I believe lasting change is possible, and when people are mistreated, they should have a safe forum to speak their truth and always be heard."

Arrow's Emily Bett Rickards also tweeted a thoughtful message about the allegations against Kreisberg — which he "strongly denies," according to Variety — that directly addressed all of the women who bravely speak up against their harassers. "To the men who committed harassment, who perpetuated rape culture, who turn a 'blind eye,' and complain about 'reverse sexism': you are weak and complicit. To the women who found the strength to speak up . . . You are heroines."

In addition to Arrow and Supergirl, Kreisberg is an executive producer on the other CW shows The Flash and DC's Legends of Tomorrow. Fifteen women and four men who worked with him came forward with allegations that he "engaged in a pattern of alleged sexual harassment and inappropriate physical contact over a period of years." Warner Bros. is currently conducting an internal investigation into the allegations.

Read Benoist and Rickard's statements in full below.


Join the conversation
Melissa BenoistSupergirlEntertainment NewsCelebrity QuotesTV
Movies
Muggles: You Have to See This Amazing Harry Potter Easter Egg on Facebook RN
by Quinn Keaney
Boyfriends of Instagram Facebook
Viral Videos
This Account of "Instagram Boyfriends" Who Take Photos of Their Girlfriends Is Too REAL
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Facebook Brain Game With Fruit
Tech News
Solve the Brain-Teaser That Is Driving People on Facebook Insane
by Kelsey Garcia
Facebook Status in Real Life
Digital Life
How Ridiculous Facebook Statuses Sound When You Read Them Out Loud
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Find the Panda in This Drawing
Digital Life
People Are Losing Their Damn Minds Trying to Find the Panda in This Photo
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds