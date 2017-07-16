 Skip Nav
You'll Be Thirsty AF For the Aladdin Reboot After Seeing These Photos of Mena Massoud
You'll Be Thirsty AF For the Aladdin Reboot After Seeing These Photos of Mena Massoud

Disney finally revealed the star of its upcoming live-action reboot of Aladdin, and let's just say we're 100 percent here for it. Mena Massoud will play the iconic protagonist from the classic 1992 animated film alongside Will Smith as Genie and Naomi Scott as his love interest, Princess Jasmine. Mena's acting credits include small stints on shows like The CW's Nikita and CTV's Saving Hope, but we recently fell in love with the burgeoning actor when we stumbled upon his Instagram. See why we're thirsty AF over Mena (and the Aladdin reboot, of course) in the photos ahead.

