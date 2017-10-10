 Skip Nav
Netflix Roundup
20 of the Most "Holy F*ck, I'm Scared" Films on Netflix
The Royals
The Duchess of Cambridge Is Glowing During Her First Public Appearance Since Third Pregnancy News
Star Wars The Last Jedi
OMG, the New Star Wars: The Last Jedi Trailer Is Freakin' Insane

Meryl Streep Statement About Harvey Weinstein

Meryl Streep Issues Statement About Harvey Weinstein's Sexual Assault Claims: "I'm Appalled"

Meryl Streep is just one of the many stars in Hollywood speaking out against film producer Harvey Weinstein following his multiple sexual assault allegations. The Oscar-winning actress, who has worked on countless Weinstein Company productions over the years, issued a statement on Monday condemning Harvey's "inexcusable" behaviour while also championing the "intrepid" women who decided to speak up. See her full statement below:

"The disgraceful news about Harvey Weinstein has appalled those of us whose work he championed, and those whose good and worthy causes he supported. The intrepid women who raised their voices to expose this abuse are our heroes.

One thing can be clarified. Not everybody knew. Harvey supported the work fiercely, was exasperating but respectful with me in our working relationship, and with many others with whom he worked professionally. I didn't know about these other offences: I did not know about his financial settlements with actresses and colleagues; I did not know about his having meetings in his hotel room, his bathroom, or other inappropriate, coercive acts. And if everybody knew, I don't believe that all the investigative reporters in the entertainment and the hard news media would have neglected for decades to write about it.

The behaviour is inexcusable, but the abuse of power familiar. Each brave voice that is raised, heard and credited by our watchdog media will ultimately change the game."

Meryl's statement comes on the heels of Harvey's recent termination as cochairman of The Weinstein Company. "In light of new information about misconduct by Harvey Weinstein that has emerged in the past few days . . . the directors of The Weinstein Company have determined, and have informed Harvey Weinstein, that his employment with The Weinstein Company is terminated, effective immediately," the company said in a statement. The Weinstein Company is now in the hands of his brother Bob and the COO David Glasser.

Image Source: Getty / Christopher Polk
Join the conversation
Celebrity QuotesHarvey WeinsteinMeryl Streep
Popsugar Pride
How to Get Facebook's Rainbow Pride Reaction (If You Don't Have It)
by Ryan Roschke
Emmanuel Macron to US Climate Scientists Video
World News
It’s No Surprise People Are Sharing a Video of Emmanuel Macron Subtly Dismissing Trump
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
How to Block Facebook Posts Without Unfriending
Tech Tips
Unfollow a Friend on Facebook Without Them Knowing
by Kristy Ellington
Ghost in Teen's Selfie
Selfie
A Teen's Selfie Looks Normal Until You Take a Closer Look
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Find Egg Flower Drawing | Bloom & Wild
Digital Life
Can You Crack This Easter Egg Hunt?
by Lucy Kenny
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds