Michelle Obama Wishes Barack Obama Happy Father's Day 2017

Michelle Obama's Father's Day Message to Barack Will Make You Weep Happy Tears

‪Happy #FathersDay @BarackObama. Our daughters may be older and taller now, but they'll always be your little girls. We love you.‬

A post shared by Michelle Obama (@michelleobama) on

Michelle Obama took time out of her blissful holiday with Barack to send him a Father's Day message that had everyone on the internet weeping — happy tears, of course. "Happy #FathersDay @BarackObama. Our daughters may be older and taller now, but they'll always be your little girls. We love you," the former first lady wrote on Instagram along with a throwback photo of Barack and their daughters, Sasha and Malia.

Of course, Barack, being the great man he is, had the perfect response to Michelle's sweet shout-out. Read what Barack had to say about being a proud dad ahead, then check out all of his cutest moments with Sasha and Malia over the years.

Celebrity InstagramsCelebrity CouplesMichelle ObamaBarack Obama
