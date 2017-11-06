Mila Kunis, True National Hero, Has Been Casually Trolling Mike Pence Every Month

Image Source: Getty / Kevin Winter / Aaron P. Bernstein

As if we needed another reason to love Mila Kunis, she just revealed a hilarious tidbit that increased our love for her tenfold. When the Bad Moms actress appeared on Conan on Thursday, host Conan O'Brien asked her about a supposed "prank" she pulled on US Vice President Mike Pence. Mila divulged that she's been casually trolling Pence by setting up an anonymous monthly donation to Planned Parenthood in his name — so genius!

She explained that she "disagreed with some of the stuff that Pence was doing and was trying to do" and wanted it to be a "reminder that there are women out there that may or may not agree with his platform." Rather than calling it a "prank," Mila said she prefers to look at it as a form of "peaceful protest." Honestly, we may copy this idea and join in on the action, too!