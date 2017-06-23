 Skip Nav
Miley Cyrus Celebrates the First Day of Summer With a Red-Hot Bikini Photo
Miley Cyrus Bikini Instagram Photo June 2017

Miley Cyrus Celebrates the First Day of Summer With a Red-Hot Bikini Photo

A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on

Summer officially kicked off this week, and Miley Cyrus celebrated in the best way possible — in a bikini, of course. On Wednesday, the 24-year-old singer posted a sizzling Instagram photo of herself wearing a red Triangl swimsuit with her dogs, Emu and Dora. "Summmmmer is heeeeerrrre! Bring on Z fruit, sunshine (always spf), & goooood times!" she captioned it. Between this snap and her music video for "Malibu," Miley has definitely earned herself a spot on our list of this year's hottest bikini moments.

Celebrity InstagramsBikiniMiley CyrusSummer
