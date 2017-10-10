Miley Cyrus Singing "Party in the U.S.A." During Carpool Karaoke is Everything

Miley Cyrus has had a busy few weeks following the release of her new album Younger Now, but we're very thankful she squeezed in time to drive around town with James Corden for a new edition of Carpool Karaoke. The singer, who just finished a week-long residency at The Tonight Show, where she paid tribute to the Las Vegas shooting victims and won a lip-sync battle against Jimmy Fallon, helped James get to work this week while belting out some of her greatest hits. The full segment airs tonight during The Late Late Show, but the preview of them singing Miley's catchy as hell song, "Party in the U.S.A.," will make you feel happy all day.