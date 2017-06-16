 Skip Nav
Miley Cyrus and Jimmy Fallon in Disguise in NYC Subway 2017

Local New Yorkers Lose Their Cool Over a Disguised Miley Cyrus in the Subway

No matter how hard she might try, Miley Cyrus just can't escape donning a wig and pretending to be someone else. During The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, the "Malibu" singer and the host put on some wacky disguises as they treated local New Yorkers with a surprise performance in the subway station under Rockefeller Center. While Miley was quickly recognisable by her voice, it's Jimmy's fake persona that really has us stumped — he looks SO much like her dad, Billy Ray Cyrus! Even she was freaked out by the similarities. Eventually, the duo gave up the act and revealed their true identities, causing the huge crowd to erupt in applause. But that's not even the best part! After singing her heart out to "Jolene," Miley treated fans with a special performance of her classic hit, "Party in the USA." Get ready to nod your head and move your hips like "yeah."
Late Night HighlightsThe Tonight Show Starring Jimmy FallonJimmy FallonMiley Cyrus
