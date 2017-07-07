 Skip Nav
Miley Cyrus's Throwback to Her First Kiss With Liam Hemsworth Will Make Your Heart Sing
Miley Cyrus The Last Song Throwback Instagram Picture 2017

Miley Cyrus's Throwback to Her First Kiss With Liam Hemsworth Will Make Your Heart Sing

Is it just us or do Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth get cuter every day? On Thursday, the "Malibu" singer celebrated National Kissing Day by posting an adorable throwback of the two filming their 2010 movie, The Last Song. "Happy #InternationalKissingDay! 💋💋💋," she wrote alongside a photo of them making out in the ocean. "Our first smooch 8 years ago! ❤️❤️❤️." Aww! It's pretty fitting that they met on the set of a Nicholas Sparks adaptation since playing love interests "sparked" their real-life romance. Even though they took a brief break when they called off their engagement in 2013, they seem more in love than ever after getting back together.

