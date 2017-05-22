 Skip Nav
You Better Believe Liam Hemsworth Was There For Miley's BBMAs Performance
Announcing the Winners of the 2017 Billboard Music Awards!
Cher, 71-Year-Old Legend, Has a Body You Need to See to Believe
The Disney Channel Reunion You Didn't Catch at the BBMAs
You Better Believe Liam Hemsworth Was There For Miley's BBMAs Performance

Miley Cyrus had the support of her family and fiancé, Liam Hemsworth, at the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday. Aside from goofing off with her sister and mum in the audience, she also shared a sweet moment with Liam backstage. Seeing that she sang her hit "Malibu" — which is about their rekindled romance — during the show, it makes her emotional performance even more tear-inducing knowing that he was watching backstage.

Celebrity Families Celebrity Couples Award Season Billboard Music Awards Liam Hemsworth Miley Cyrus
Latest Celebrity
