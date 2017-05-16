 Skip Nav
Miley Cyrus "Malibu" Acoustic Version May 2017

Miley's Gorgeous Acoustic Version of "Malibu" Would Be Perfect For a Beach Wedding

Miley Cyrus released her sunny new single "Malibu" earlier this month, and between the catchy beat, breathtaking video, and romantic lyrics (written about her fiancé, Liam Hemsworth), the song quickly hit Summer jam status. Cyrus dropped by the Elvis Duran Show in NYC on Tuesday to talk about her upcoming album and did a live acoustic performance of "Malibu" that showcased her amazing voice. Seriously, this version is so good, we wouldn't be surprised to see it played at some beach weddings this year. Check out Cyrus's gorgeous performance now, then find out about all the people (and animals) that have inspired her songs.

