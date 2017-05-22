 Skip Nav
Miley Cyrus Tears Up Singing Her Hit Song About Liam Hemsworth
Announcing the Winners of the 2017 Billboard Music Awards!
Cher, 71-Year-Old Legend, Has a Body You Need to See to Believe
The Disney Channel Reunion You Didn't Catch at the BBMAs

Miley Cyrus Performance at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards

Miley Cyrus Tears Up Singing Her Hit Song About Liam Hemsworth

Miley Cyrus brought a little bit of California to Las Vegas when she performed "Malibu" at the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday. After her dad and sister Noah gave her an adorable intro, the singer went back to her roots by putting a country spin on her hit song. Seriously, her godmother Dolly Parton would be proud of that twang. Of course, the sweetest part had to be when she teared up over the lyrics about her fiancé, Liam Hemsworth. Aww!

