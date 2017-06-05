 Skip Nav
British Celebrities
Rachel Weisz and Sam Claflin's New Period Drama Is Darker Than You'd Expect
Sky TV
James Corden Is Bringing The Late Late Show to London, and the Guest List Is Epic
British Celebrities
18 Celeb Couples Who Aren't Letting Height Difference Stand in the Way of Love

Miley Cyrus Performances at One Love Manchester Concert

Miley Cyrus Belting Out "Inspired" at the Manchester Benefit Will Move You Deeply

Miley Cyrus delivered a beautiful performance at pal Ariana Grande's One Love Manchester concert in the UK on Sunday. In addition to teaming up with Pharrell Williams for a surprise duet of "Happy," the singer belted out her new single, "Inspired." Miley also took a second to comfort the audience, telling the crowd, "I'd like to wrap my arms around each and every one of you, and say thank you from the bottom of my heart. For me, the most important responsibility on this entire planet is to take care of one another. And look what we're doing today and how amazing that is!" The star-studded show featured even more performances by Niall Horan, Justin Bieber, and Katy Perry.


Latest Celebrity
