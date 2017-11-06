Miley Cyrus's SNL Performances Will Silence Any Doubt About Her Talent

Miley Cyrus returned to Saturday Night Live this week to perform two songs off her latest album, Younger Now. If there were any doubts of the 24-year-old's talent, her soulful performances of "Bad Mood" and "I Would Die For You" should silence them all. Watch both of the performances above and below, and then witness Miley's breathtaking cover of Tom Petty's "Wildflowers" for yourself.



