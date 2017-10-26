 Skip Nav
People on Twitter Are Turning Film Titles Into Millennial Struggles, and It's Real AF

Twitter's latest hashtag trend is perfect for a film-lover who wants to have their avocado toast and eat it, too. On Wednesday, Twitter user @TagFemmes shared a call to arms along with @HashtagRoundup for followers to #MillennialAMovie. Not only are the results hilarious, but they're also so real. Like, almost too real ("Can't afford a Home Alone"). Read on to see the best ones.

