 Skip Nav
Stranger Things
Everything We Know About the Plot of Stranger Things Season 3
The Royals
12 Royal Christmas Traditions That Will Surprise You
Celebrity Couples
Eddie Redmayne Is Going to Be a Dad Again!

Millie Bobby Brown and Kardashians Tweets Nov. 2017

Millie Bobby Brown Revealed Her Over-the-Top Kardashian Obsession, and the Family Freaked Out, Too

Millie Bobby Brown has been making the press rounds to promote season two of her hit Netflix series, Stranger Things, but during a stop at the Tonight Show on Thursday, the 13-year-old actress revealed her over-the-top obsession with Keeping Up With the Kardashians, calling the family "so entertaining." She also enthused about how they have "their own language," walking Jimmy through some of the terms they use with one another.

Much to Millie's delight, a few members of the famous family responded in kind. After the interview, Kris Jenner and Kim and Khloé Kardashian all tweeted out messages of gratitude and let Millie know how much they love watching her show, too. See the sweet interactions below, then check out Millie's Stranger Things costars facing off in an epic dance battle.

Join the conversation
Millie Bobby BrownLate Night HighlightsKeeping Up With The KardashiansViral VideosCelebrity TwitterKim Kardashian
Digital Life
Even If You Don't Know What Phubbing Is, You're Probably Doing It
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Ghost in Teen's Selfie
Selfie
A Teen's Selfie Looks Normal Until You Take a Closer Look
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Facebook Status in Real Life
Digital Life
How Ridiculous Facebook Statuses Sound When You Read Them Out Loud
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
How to Use Facebook's Harry Potter Feature June 2017
Movies
Muggles: You Have to See This Amazing Harry Potter Easter Egg on Facebook RN
by Quinn Keaney
Emmanuel Macron to US Climate Scientists Video
World News
It’s No Surprise People Are Sharing a Video of Emmanuel Macron Subtly Dismissing Trump
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds