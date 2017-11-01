Do Yourself a Favour and Watch Millie Bobby Brown's Glorious Stranger Things Rap

 Skip Nav
If you still haven't watched season one of Stranger Things, fear not because Millie Bobby Brown just perfectly summed it up in fewer than two minutes. The 13-year-old actress put her killer rhyming skills on display (yet again) when she spit a rap about the Netflix series on the set of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Halloween.

"Let's go back to Indiana, circa 1983 / Just four boys in the basement chillin' playin' D&D," she began her performance. "There was Lucas there was Willy Will and Dustin, there was Mike / But one night Will goes missing while he's riding on his bike – yikes!" Brown goes on to mention major plot points from season one of the series, from Barb being "gone in the Upside Down" and Joyce's obsession with hanging Christmas lights to Will "coughin' slugs in the sink."

Watch her legendary rap in the clip above (which was 100 percent worthy of her epic mic drop at the end), and you'll certainly get the motivation to finally start watching season two of Stranger Things if you haven't binged it already.
