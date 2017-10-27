 Skip Nav
British Celebrities
Meet the Cordens: The Love Story of James and Julia in Pictures
Horror
10 Beyond Disturbing Horror Movies That Have Made People Faint
Alexander Skarsgard
Alexander Skarsgard Channels Bozo the Clown With His . . . Dazzling New Hairdo
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Oh My God, Millie Bobby Brown Looks So Grown Up and Different on the Stranger Things Red Carpet

We first became obsessed with Millie Bobby Brown when season one of Stranger Things was released in July 2016, and if she's proven anything in the past year, it's that someone can grow up a hell of a lot in 365 days. The 13-year-old English actress attended the season two premiere for the hit Netflix show in LA on Thursday night, and it honestly took us a few minutes to recognise her. Not only did she look stunning with her effortlessly cool-girl style (much like costar Winona Ryder), but her hair is longer, she's taller, and she just looks so grown up. But, seeing as how she is still just a kid, she also took time to goof around with her costars on the carpet before heading inside. Since the show gives us nightmares, we love how much joy this case gives us in real life.

Related
26 Snaps of the Stranger Things Cast That Prove They're One Big Happy Family
Oh My God, Millie Bobby Brown Looks So Grown Up and Different on the Stranger Things Red Carpet
Oh My God, Millie Bobby Brown Looks So Grown Up and Different on the Stranger Things Red Carpet
Oh My God, Millie Bobby Brown Looks So Grown Up and Different on the Stranger Things Red Carpet
Oh My God, Millie Bobby Brown Looks So Grown Up and Different on the Stranger Things Red Carpet
Oh My God, Millie Bobby Brown Looks So Grown Up and Different on the Stranger Things Red Carpet
Oh My God, Millie Bobby Brown Looks So Grown Up and Different on the Stranger Things Red Carpet
Oh My God, Millie Bobby Brown Looks So Grown Up and Different on the Stranger Things Red Carpet
Oh My God, Millie Bobby Brown Looks So Grown Up and Different on the Stranger Things Red Carpet
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Millie Bobby BrownStranger ThingsRed Carpet
Digital Life
How Ridiculous Facebook Statuses Sound When You Read Them Out Loud
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
What Is Phubbing?
Digital Life
Even If You Don't Know What Phubbing Is, You're Probably Doing It
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
How to Use Facebook's Harry Potter Feature June 2017
Movies
Muggles: You Have to See This Amazing Harry Potter Easter Egg on Facebook RN
by Quinn Keaney
Emmanuel Macron to US Climate Scientists Video
World News
It’s No Surprise People Are Sharing a Video of Emmanuel Macron Subtly Dismissing Trump
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Things Millennials Do
Digital Life
20 Absurd Struggles Only Millennials Will Understand
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds