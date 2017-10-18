 Skip Nav
Celebrity Friendships
Maisie Williams Celebrates BFF Sophie Turner's Engagement: "Holy Moly"
The Royals
7 Times Princess Charlotte Proved She's Definitely Her Mother's Daughter
Alden Ehrenreich
Star Wars: Everything We Know About the Han Solo Spinoff Movie (Including the Title!)
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
25 Great Songs You Heard in Mindhunter's First Season

With its 1977 setting, Mindhunter has a wonderful catalogue of music contemporary to the show's time period to choose from to set its scenes. From Toto and Don McLean to The Steve Miller Band and the Talking Heads, the music is used strategically to not only give the show a sense of time and place but also to illustrate musically what is happening on screen (as any good soundtrack should).

If you're looking to put together the ultimate Mindhunter song library, we're here to help with a list of tunes and a Spotify playlist.

"Do You Feel Like We Do" by Peter Frampton
"I'm Not in Love" by 10CC
"Hold the Line" by Toto
"Crying" by Don McLean
"Breezin'" by George Benson
"Fly Like an Eagle" by The Steve Miller Band
"A Fifth of Beethoven" by Walter Murphy
"Psycho Killer" by Talking Heads
"So Into You" by Atlanta Rhythm Section
"Right" by David Bowie
"Calling Occupants of Interplanetary Craft" by Klaatu
"Fox on the Run" by The Sweet
"Baker Street" by Gerry Rafferty
"Albatross" by Fleetwood Mac
"I Just Wanna Stop" by Gino Vannelli
"I Don't Like Mondays" by The Boomtown Rats
"Rise" by Herb Alpert
"Hot Child in the City" by Nick Gilder
"What You Won't Do For Love" by Bobby Caldwell
"Two Out of Three Ain't Bad" by Meat Loaf
"Kiss You All Over" by Exile
"Zero Bars (Mr. Smith)" by Tubeway Army & Gary Numan
"I Wouldn't Want to Be Like You" by The Alan Parsons Project
"In the Light" by Led Zeppelin
"Express" by B.T. Express
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
MindhunterMusicTV
Mindhunter
The Real-Life People and Stories That Inspired Mindhunter's 3 Core Characters
by Quinn Keaney
Scary Episodes of Buffy the Vampire Slayer
Horror
The 8 Scariest Episodes of Buffy the Vampire Slayer Ever
by Hilary White
Claire and Jamie in Bed in Outlander Season 3 Photo
Outlander
Holy Smokeshow: Outlander Just Dropped a Sneak Peek at Claire and Jamie's Sexy Reunion
by Quinn Keaney
How Does Mindhunter Season 1 End?
Mindhunter
Mindhunter: Season 1's Ending Will Leave Your Skin Crawling
by Andrea Reiher
Is Eleven in Stranger Things Season 2?
Millie Bobby Brown
Stranger Things: Here's How Eleven Probably Fits Into Season 2
by Quinn Keaney
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds