25 Great Songs You Heard in Mindhunter's First Season

With its 1977 setting, Mindhunter has a wonderful catalogue of music contemporary to the show's time period to choose from to set its scenes. From Toto and Don McLean to The Steve Miller Band and the Talking Heads, the music is used strategically to not only give the show a sense of time and place but also to illustrate musically what is happening on screen (as any good soundtrack should).

If you're looking to put together the ultimate Mindhunter song library, we're here to help with a list of tunes and a Spotify playlist.