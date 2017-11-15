Miranda Kerr and Evan Spiegel Are Expecting Their First Child Together

 Skip Nav
Miranda Kerr is going to be a mum again! The model, who shares 6-year-old son, Flynn, with ex Orlando Bloom, is currently expecting her first child with Snapchat CEO and founder Evan Spiegel. "Miranda, Evan and Flynn are looking forward to welcoming the newest member of their family," a spokesperson said in a statement. The couple first announced their engagement in July 2016, with a Bitmoji version of the proposal on Instagram and officially tied the knot during a luxurious back garden wedding in May. Congrats to the happy pair!

Image Source: Getty / Tommaso Boddi
Latest Celebrity
