Miranda Kerr Doesn't Need a Filter For Her Gorgeous Wedding to Snapchat's Evan Spiegel
Miranda Kerr Doesn't Need a Filter For Her Gorgeous Wedding to Snapchat's Evan Spiegel

Miranda Kerr tied the knot with Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel in May, and now we finally have a look at their wedding. Vogue beautifully captured the couple's backyard nuptials, and the pictures are even more stunning that we could have imagined. Not only does the pair look so in love as they pose for a few photos at their home in Brentwood, CA, but the Australian supermodel will take your breath away with her Dior Haute Couture gown, which was inspired by Grace Kelly's iconic wedding dress from her 1956 wedding to Prince Rainier of Monaco. While Miranda opted not to have a bridal party for her intimate ceremony, her 6-year-old son Flynn, whom she shares with ex-husband Orlando Bloom, served as ring bearer and later joined his mother and stepfather for the first dance. See even more pictures from her big day ahead.

