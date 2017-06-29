 Skip Nav
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Did you know we have a US site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
The 1 Burning Question Pretty Little Liars Still Hasn't Answered
Betty Gilpin
See What the Gorgeous Ladies of GLOW Look Like Out of Their Leotards
Pretty Little Liars
Did You Catch the Creator's Cameo in the Pretty Little Liars Finale?
The Royals
How Tall Is Prince William?
View on One Page
Start Slideshow
ADVERTISEMENT ()
0
The 1 Burning Question Pretty Little Liars Still Hasn't Answered

The series finale of Pretty Little Liars was supposed to leave no stone unturned. Not only were we supposed to get an epic "A.D." reveal, but we were also supposed to get answers to a bunch of burning questions we've had over the years. We thought this meant we'd finally hear the tale of how all the mums escaped the dreaded basement. In case you somehow forgot, all of the girls' mums found themselves unceremoniously locked in the DiLaurentis' basement in the ninth episode of season six, and we never found out how they get out. There have been previous nods to their escape, but no concrete answer has ever emerged. Over time, it turned into a running joke: tell us about the wine mums! Finally, the series finale brought up the issue, and we had high hopes everything would be settled once and for all. Except, they still didn't reveal the mystery. Let's recap how it goes down.

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Pretty Little LiarsGifsHumorTV
Join The Conversation
Healthy Snacks
Picnic-Friendly and Portable: Healthy Beach Eats
by Lizzie Fuhr
Tips For Overcoming Anxiety While Travelling
Anxiety
7 Tips For Overcoming Anxiety While Travelling
by Lindsay Stein
Bilingual-People Problems
Latina Living
14 Everyday Struggles of Bilingual People
by Alessandra Foresto
Workout Mistakes
beginner workouts
The 3 Biggest Workout Mistakes You're Making in Class
by Brandi Kupchella
Baby Groot GIFs
Guardians of the Galaxy 2
12 Baby Groot Moments That Make You Want to Squish His Twiggy Little Face
by Maggie Pehanick
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds