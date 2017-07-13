 Skip Nav
16 Handbags That Cost More Than Your Rent
16 Handbags That Cost More Than Your Rent

Luxury bags are my ultimate guilty pleasure, and I dream of the day when I will finally get my hands on a Valentino Rockstud leather top handle. Much to the dismay of my boyfriend (I've told him that they're a good investment, but he won't believe me), I spend a lot of time drooling at pictures of my future babies online; and to this day, I still haven't taken the plunge. Why you ask? Well, the thought of buying something that costs more than my rent is — and you'll probably agree with me here — a little bit difficult.

These past few years, the luxury market has been booming, and with the ever-growing popularity and influence of social media, prices have only been increasing. Funnily enough, splurging on a £1,000+ handbag isn't quite as extraordinary as it used to be, and you'll find it quite difficult to discover a designer bag of decent size that doesn't go over that mark — trust me, I've looked everywhere.

So, in case you ever wondered what you could do with your money if you didn't have to pay for a roof over your head, here are 16 coveted designer creations that cost more than the average rent in the UK — which, FYI, is £921.

