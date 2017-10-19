The Most "Binge-Raced" Shows on Netflix UK Aren't What You Think They Are

 Skip Nav
On Wednesday, Netflix revealed a list of its most binge-raced shows, and a few of them may just surprise you. The term "binge-racer" refers to those who consume an entire season in the first 24 hours of its launch date, and if you consider yourself amongst this group, you certainly won't go lonely. In fact, there are over eight million binge-racers globally, growing at a rate of more than 20x in the past four years. We want our Netflix, and we want it now, right?

While in the US, winners included the likes of Fuller House and Friends From College, those in the UK had the taste for Luther and Black Mirror too. CC'ing all those who consumed Black Mirror at such a speed, you may want to take a day for your mental health.

Your binge-racing behaviour may be down to a rainy day, a tender hangover, topping up on self-care, or just an unparalleled love for Gilmore Girls. Whatever your reasons, these are the shows your fellow binge-racers have digested the fastest.

The Full List

  1. Marvel's The Defenders
  2. Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life
  3. The Seven Deadly Sins
  4. Santa Clarita Diet
  5. Orange is the New Black
  6. Luther
  7. F is for Family
  8. Trailer Park Boys
  9. Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
  10. The Ranch
  11. Atypical
  12. Stranger Things
  13. Love
  14. BoJack Horseman
  15. Black Mirror
  16. Wet Hot American Summer
  17. House of Cards
  18. GLOW
  19. Grace and Frankie
  20. Marvel's Daredevil
