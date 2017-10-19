The Most "Binge-Raced" Shows on Netflix UK Aren't What You Think They Are

On Wednesday, Netflix revealed a list of its most binge-raced shows, and a few of them may just surprise you. The term "binge-racer" refers to those who consume an entire season in the first 24 hours of its launch date, and if you consider yourself amongst this group, you certainly won't go lonely. In fact, there are over eight million binge-racers globally, growing at a rate of more than 20x in the past four years. We want our Netflix, and we want it now, right?

While in the US, winners included the likes of Fuller House and Friends From College, those in the UK had the taste for Luther and Black Mirror too. CC'ing all those who consumed Black Mirror at such a speed, you may want to take a day for your mental health.

Your binge-racing behaviour may be down to a rainy day, a tender hangover, topping up on self-care, or just an unparalleled love for Gilmore Girls. Whatever your reasons, these are the shows your fellow binge-racers have digested the fastest.

The Full List