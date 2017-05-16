 Skip Nav
Jennifer Lawrence Rips Her Heart Out in the Poster For Darren Aronofsky's New Movie
Mother! Movie Details

Jennifer Lawrence Rips Her Heart Out in the Poster For Darren Aronofsky's New Movie

OK, Jennifer Lawrence, you have our attention. The actress is starring in writer/director Darren Aronofsky's latest film, and the first look is a doozy. Titled Mother!, the drama focuses on a couple who must reevaluate their relationship when unexpected visitors interrupt their lives. (Vague, I know.) Lawrence is joined by Javier Bardem, Ed Harris, Michelle Pfeiffer, Kristen Wiig, and Domhnall Gleeson in the film, which is set for an Nov. 10 release. We'll have to wait for a trailer, but this poster is just about all we can handle at the moment, anyway.

Mother MovieMoviesMovie PostersJennifer Lawrence
Latest Celebrity
