Darren Aronofsky's Mother! Might Actually Be More Disturbing Than Black Swan

If you thought the poster for Jennifer's Lawrence psychological thriller Mother! was creepy, just wait until you see the teaser. While the clip is only 29 seconds long, the final few moments are enough to give you chills and make you hide under the covers for the rest of the week. Since the film's writer and director, Darren Aronofsky — who is dating Lawrence in real life — is the same person responsible for Black Swan, it shouldn't really come as a surprise. Needless to say, it already looks like another Oscar contender. Catch the trailer above before it hits cinemas on September 15.

Mother MovieMovie TrailersJennifer LawrenceDarren Aronofsky
