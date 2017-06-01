 Skip Nav
Idris Elba & Kate Winslet Have Chemistry Even in Survival Mode in The Mountain Between Us Trailer
Idris Elba & Kate Winslet Have Chemistry Even in Survival Mode in The Mountain Between Us Trailer

Leave it to Hollywood to come up with a scenario where I wouldn't want to be trapped with Idris Elba. In The Mountain Between Us, Elba stars alongside Kate Winslet as a pair of strangers stranded on a remote, snowy mountain range after their private plane crashes. With barely any food, no shelter, and hundreds of miles of forest (as well as a few mountain lions) between them and civilisation, they have to team up to survive. It looks tense and terrifying, and I can only hope Leonardo DiCaprio gave his Titanic costar a few tips about how to properly deal with a bear attack before they started filming.

The Mountain Between Us
Latest Celebrity
