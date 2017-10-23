 Skip Nav
The It Sequel Will Be Floating Our Way Soon — Here's What We Know So Far

If you're still freaking out over the It reboot, we don't blame you. The 2017 big-screen adaptation of Stephen King's seminal horror novel of the same name was a massive hit, even if it didn't end up scaring people quite as much as they'd expected. It should come as no surprise, then, that a sequel is already in the works. From the release date to what It: Chapter Two will be about, we've rounded up everything we know so far.

There Will Be a Huge Time Jump
The Origin of Pennywise Will Be Revealed
A New Cast Will Be Brought In
Andy Muschietti Will Stay On as Director
The Scares Will Be MUCH Darker
The Release Date
