Josh Gad Might Be a Stone-Cold Killer in the Murder on the Orient Express Trailer
Murder on the Orient Express Movie Trailer

Josh Gad Might Be a Stone-Cold Killer in the Murder on the Orient Express Trailer

Are you ready for the most star-studded game of Cluedo ever? The first trailer for the highly anticipated Murder on the Orient Express has dropped, and a whole slew of stars play suspects when someone (*cough* Johnny Depp *cough*) is murdered aboard a lavish sleeper train zooming through Europe. Is Josh Gad the killer? Or could it be Daisy Ridley, Willem Dafoe, Judi Dench, or Leslie Odom Jr.? Kenneth Branagh directs the adaptation of Agatha Christie's bestselling 1934 novel and also stars as Hercule Poirot, aka "probably the greatest detective in the world." If none of that interests you, please watch just to see how stunning Michelle Pfeiffer looks. Murder on the Orient Express chugs into UK cinemas on 3 November.

Murder On The Orient ExpressJosh GadMoviesMovie TrailersJohnny Depp
Latest Celebrity
