Rachel Weisz and Sam Claflin's New Period Drama Is Darker Than You'd Expect
Cannes We Just Take a Minute to Talk About Colin Farrell?
James Corden Is Bringing The Late Late Show to London, and the Guest List Is Epic
18 Celeb Couples Who Aren't Letting Height Difference Stand in the Way of Love

Rachel Weisz and Sam Claflin's New Period Drama Is Darker Than You'd Expect

Our eternal favourite Sam Claflin finds himself at the heart of a dark mystery in My Cousin Rachel, an atmospheric new period drama that sees him team up with fellow Brit Rachel Weisz. The film is an adaptation of the novel by Daphne DuMaurier, author of a whole host of classic novels that have been adapted for the big and small screens, including Rebecca and Jamaica Inn. This is the second time this particular story of love and revenge has been turned into a film, and both Sam and Rachel have big boots to fill: the lead roles were played by iconic actors Richard Burton and Olivia de Havilland in the 1952 original. But judging by the trailer, which turns the gothic intensity up to 11, this is going to be a successful partnership full of clandestine moments, sweeping countryside vistas, and memorable lines. It hits UK cinemas on 9 June. Until then, enjoy the build-up (and a killer cover of "Wicked Game") in the trailer.

British CelebritiesMovie TrailersSam ClaflinRachel Weisz
