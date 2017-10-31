Throw Away Your Costumes, Because Neil Patrick Harris and His Family Just Owned Halloween Again

 Skip Nav
Every year we think Neil Patrick Harris, David Burtka, and their kids, twins Gideon and Harper, can't possibly top their Halloween costumes from the year before, but they somehow always do just that. And this year was obviously no exception, with the family opting for a "Carnival of Curiosities" theme for their flawless group costumes. Neil donned a creepy ringmaster getup, while David played right into this year's obsession with creepy clowns with his terrifying ensemble, which had more than a hint of American Horror Story's Twisty the Clown about it. When it came to their adorable kids, Gideon was a strong man complete with a twisty mustache, and Harper made the perfect bearded lady.

Only days before Halloween, Neil posted an Instagram snap from a Cirque du Soleil show, describing it as "my happy place," and also shared photos from behind the scenes of the "Carnivorous Carnival" set from his Netflix show A Series of Unfortunate Events. Clearly he took some serious inspiration from his recent adventures when it came to this year's Halloween theme!

